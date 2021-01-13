Single Point Partners LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.39. 697,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.