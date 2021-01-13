Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 7,437 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 299.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 586,716 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.68. 2,178,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,999. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

