Single Point Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.24.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, hitting $251.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,772,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The firm has a market cap of $715.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.79. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.