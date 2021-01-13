Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $550,606,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a market cap of $318.63 billion, a PE ratio of -110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

