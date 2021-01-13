SingularDTV Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $99,483.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00387146 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.98 or 0.04209580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

