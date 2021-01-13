Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,981,000. EMS Capital LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,030,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,437,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 218,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 186,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 826.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 162,280 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. 1,434,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

