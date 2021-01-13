SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKM. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after buying an additional 429,413 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,737,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 863,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 60.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 271,062 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKM traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 454,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

