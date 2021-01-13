Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.01

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.01 and last traded at $89.51, with a volume of 1515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $639,867.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.