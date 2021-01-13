Sleep Number Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,029 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,550% compared to the average volume of 123 put options.

SNBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $94.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.