SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

