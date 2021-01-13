Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Smart Card Marketing Systems stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 7,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,951. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Smart Card Marketing Systems
