Smith Barney Citigroup Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $465.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.54.

MDB traded up $7.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.36. 25,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,691. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $399.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $221,591.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $29,688,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,808 shares of company stock worth $53,219,887 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

