So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in So-Young International by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,901. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 149.27 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

