Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of SQM traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.06. 1,589,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 375,856 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,691,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

