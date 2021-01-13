SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Shares Up 2.6%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.17. Approximately 19,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 26,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 3.29% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

