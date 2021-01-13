Sonja Nelson Sells 16,364 Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Stock

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) CFO Sonja Nelson sold 16,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $245,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sonja Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of NantKwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $534,871.02.

NASDAQ:NK traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 1,832,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,186. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. NantKwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Several analysts recently commented on NK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NantKwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

