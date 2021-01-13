Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Down to $1.53

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.45. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 850,571 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

