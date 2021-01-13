Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE SOR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

