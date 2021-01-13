Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.
Shares of NYSE SOR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $41.34.
