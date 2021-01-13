Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Shares Down 0.4%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.67. 25,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Source Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Source Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Source Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the third quarter worth $1,395,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Source Capital (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

