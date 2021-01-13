Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 667,054 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 469.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

