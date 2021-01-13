Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 81.1% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. 916,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.