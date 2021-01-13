Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $419,000.

Shares of WLDR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. 8,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

