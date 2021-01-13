Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $16.01 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,046. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

