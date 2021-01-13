Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $31.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,980,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $188,585,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 77,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $206.93.

