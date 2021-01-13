Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.42. 300,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.22. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $311.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

