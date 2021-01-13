Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.24. 600,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $110.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

