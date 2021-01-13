Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 199.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 467.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

HYLB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. 43,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,799. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69.

