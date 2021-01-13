Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 66,007 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 330,035.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

GXC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.74. 2,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average is $122.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $137.63.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

