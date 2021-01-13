Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Cap Tops $129,189.82

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $129,189.82 and $971.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

