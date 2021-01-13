SparkPoint (SRK) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $46,410.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00041234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00378852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.40 or 0.04260346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,028,678,283 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

