Spartan Protocol Price Hits $0.22 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Spartan Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113824 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00271953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064205 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00063911 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 59,500,214 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

