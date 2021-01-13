SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Reduced by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,841 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.69% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $166,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.41. The stock had a trading volume of 135,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,275. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $311.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.