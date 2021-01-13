SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Increased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,221 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 6.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.33% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $123,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,521,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 882,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,834. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

