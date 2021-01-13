SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.6% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 882,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,834. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

