SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,876 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW remained flat at $$34.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 35,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.