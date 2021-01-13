SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $149.44. 221,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,860. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $152.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

