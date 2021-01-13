SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Up 5.6%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.78 and last traded at $70.62. 13,114,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 10,363,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOP. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 458.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,317,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

