SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of XSD stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $183.85. 39,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,405. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $68.95 and a 12-month high of $185.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.02.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

