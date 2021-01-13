Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016296 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00092908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001571 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008123 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.