Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,509.29 ($32.78).

Shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) stock traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,951 ($38.56). 368,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,154 ($41.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,841.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,632.94.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

