Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
SXS traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,951 ($38.56). 368,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,234. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,154 ($41.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,841.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,632.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
About Spectris plc (SXS.L)
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris plc (SXS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris plc (SXS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.