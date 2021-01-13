Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

SXS traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,951 ($38.56). 368,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,234. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,154 ($41.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,841.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,632.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

