STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 378.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,705. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

