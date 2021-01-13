Stakenet (XSN) Trading Up 97.3% This Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 97.3% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $48.59 million and $1.17 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00371912 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00027815 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002355 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.28 or 0.01053708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,182,274 coins and its circulating supply is 111,318,907 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.