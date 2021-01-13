Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 180.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,125 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.71. 115,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.