Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $8,603,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.82. 4,297,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

