STASIS EURO (EURS) One Day Volume Tops $1.78 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $38.94 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00044473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00398031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00041793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.29 or 0.04311311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

