State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STFC. ValuEngine raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.01.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $371.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.