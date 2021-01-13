State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,416 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,331 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

