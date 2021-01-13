Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. 2,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

