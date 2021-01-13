Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 12.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $104,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $219.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

